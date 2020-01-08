Shaggy turned down spot on Rihanna’s new album

Jamaican superstar Shaggy turned down the chance to appear on Rihanna’s new album.

The Bajan singer is returning to her Caribbean roots on her upcoming record, and the dancehall legend was offered the chance to collaborate with her.

However, he turned down the chance to work with her as he was unwilling to audition for a spot on the album.

“They approached me for the Rihanna project yeah,” he tells Britain’s Daily Star newspaper.

“There’s a lot of great people involved but for me I didn’t need to audition to be on the record, I’ll leave that to younger guys. But from what I hear it should be good.”

The Boombastic hitmaker welcomes Rihanna’s move into dancehall, however, saying that the crossover will help artists in the genre.

“It’s healthy competition. Dancehall is in good place but we need as many people to do this art form as possible,” he explains. “When it crosses over and becomes popular with artists from other genres and other cultures, that can only be good.”

Details of the new project have yet to be revealed, but Jamaican dancehall musician Demarco is listed as a co-writer of one track that has been recently registered by Rihanna.