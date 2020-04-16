Rihanna teams up with Twitter boss and JAY-Z for another multi-million dollar hand-out

Rihanna has dropped another big cash bomb on the coronavirus crisis a week after teaming up with Twitter boss Jack Dorsey to give millions to domestic violence charities battling the health crisis in Los Angeles.

This time, the Umbrella singer has joined forces with her mentor JAY-Z and Dorsey again to give $6.2 million to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Rihanna has announced the money will benefit organizations in the United States, the Caribbean and sub-Saharan Africa, like Doctors Without Borders and the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.